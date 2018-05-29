Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Go alone or pay for your spouse yourself, ministers may be told

Telkom shifts its properties into a new unit, and will robots one day search for purpose and meaning?

29 May 2018 - 12:30 Wilson Johwa and Margaret Harris
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The days of spouses accompanying government ministers at state expense might be numbered.

Here are the three names of the people Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters want to be considered for North West premier.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

If we can create machines that replicate humans, including having consciousness, then will robots one day engage in spiritual pursuits, including a search for purpose and meaning?

Cyril Ramaphosa’s greatest achievement so far is to give the country the confidence that it has a leader who is committed to its wellbeing and reviving a political culture that will ensure key institutions thrive long after he has gone.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The public controversy and possible reputational risk of the Ayo transaction caused considerable consternation among the PIC board.

Telkom shifted its properties into a new subsidiary, Gyro, as part of its plans to commercialise its extensive real-estate portfolio and diversify its income streams

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DStv set to go the way of the dinosaurs
Opinion
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Nhlanhla Nene must not let this ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAROL PATON: Support for Matjila is cracking amid ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARMEL RICKARD: Gunning for Dudu Myeni, SAA execs
Opinion / In Good Faith
5.
EDITORIAL: A builder, not a superhero
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.