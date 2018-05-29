EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Go alone or pay for your spouse yourself, ministers may be told
Telkom shifts its properties into a new unit, and will robots one day search for purpose and meaning?
The days of spouses accompanying government ministers at state expense might be numbered.
Here are the three names of the people Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters want to be considered for North West premier.
If we can create machines that replicate humans, including having consciousness, then will robots one day engage in spiritual pursuits, including a search for purpose and meaning?
Cyril Ramaphosa’s greatest achievement so far is to give the country the confidence that it has a leader who is committed to its wellbeing and reviving a political culture that will ensure key institutions thrive long after he has gone.
The public controversy and possible reputational risk of the Ayo transaction caused considerable consternation among the PIC board.
Telkom shifted its properties into a new subsidiary, Gyro, as part of its plans to commercialise its extensive real-estate portfolio and diversify its income streams
