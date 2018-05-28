Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Rely on advisers within the department, Ayanda Dlodlo says

There is a move to block the re-appointment of ACSA chief Bongani Maseko, and Woolworths refuses to give up on David Jones

28 May 2018 - 12:01 Wilson Johwa
Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: GCIS/ KOPANO TLAPE
Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: GCIS/ KOPANO TLAPE

Deputy directors-general are, in fact, meant to act as advisers to ministers, says Public Service Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

There is a move to block the re-appointment of Airport Company SA CEO Bongani Maseko.

All three ratings agencies now have SA’s rating on stable outlook, which means there’s no need to worry about further downgrades for now, though, equally, it means there are no upgrades in sight as yet.

Ferial Haffajee rates Cyril Ramaphosa’s first 100 days in office.

Woolworths is not giving up on David Jones, and is adding food halls to its stores.

Grand Parade Investments considers selling off a portion of its 18.5% stake in Spur to reinvest in Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts.

