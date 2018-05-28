EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Rely on advisers within the department, Ayanda Dlodlo says
There is a move to block the re-appointment of ACSA chief Bongani Maseko, and Woolworths refuses to give up on David Jones
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Deputy directors-general are, in fact, meant to act as advisers to ministers, says Public Service Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
All three ratings agencies now have SA’s rating on stable outlook, which means there’s no need to worry about further downgrades for now, though, equally, it means there are no upgrades in sight as yet.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Woolworths is not giving up on David Jones, and is adding food halls to its stores.
Grand Parade Investments considers selling off a portion of its 18.5% stake in Spur to reinvest in Burger King and Dunkin’ Donuts.
I would never hire this company. You pay them in advance, and they instead of doing the job, they send your subject an email asking for money to prevent the job from being done. This is completely against the Consumer Protection Act.— Gus Silber (@gussilber) May 28, 2018
Dad tattoos son's cancer scar on his head to boost his son's self confidence. RT pic.twitter.com/9PkxUF3vaO— Opeyemi 📷 (@LifeOfSalman) May 26, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.