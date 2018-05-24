EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Note to Trump: you can mute but you cannot block
The Health Minister’s Medical Schemes Amendment Bill was pushed through very quickly — did the Competition Commission’s upcoming report influence this?
The head count at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has fallen to 12,600 from 14,000 a few years ago, which is not good news, according to acting commissioner Mark Kingon.
Why has Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi rushed his Medical Schemes Amendment Bill through Parliament?
Bronwyn Nortje suspects Motsoaledi’s haste may have something to do with the Competition Commission’s soon to be published provisional report on its health market inquiry.
A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump blocking users on Twitter violated the first amendment of the US constitution.
Tiger Brands appears to have stomached its listeria problems fairly well so far.
Deutsche Bank’s SA CEO Muneer Ismail confirmed on Wednesday night that the global cuts would affect its South African advisory and equities business, but did not answer specific questions on job losses.
Early retirement is a dream that only North West Premieres and cricketers can hope to achieve.— Deep Fried Man (@DeepFriedMan) May 23, 2018
Tsogo Sun was expecting to lose R200m to Sun International’s new Time Square Casino, but the actual loss was only about R85m.
