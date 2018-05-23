Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Transnet woes lead to Kumba’s force majeure

Magda Wierzycka says the JSE is lax in what it includes in the indices it sells to ETF managers, and Cash Paymaster Services is a gift that keeps on giving to Net1

23 May 2018 - 12:00 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF/JASON ROSS
The unreliability of state-owned rail company Transnet has forced Kumba Iron Ore to declare force majeure.

Cash Paymaster Services is a gift that keeps on giving to Nasdaq-and JSE-listed Net1 thanks to Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu.

For those who have lost track of the never-ending South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) saga, amaBhungane has created a handy timeline.

Besides being lax in what it allows to list, the JSE is also lax in what it includes in the indices it sells to exchange-traded fund managers, argues Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.

"Wolf in sheeps clothing" (sic) is how Iqbal Surve’s iol.co.za describes Wierzycka in yet another tirade on how unfair it was that the JSE refused to let his Sagarmatha Technologies list, despite his refusal to produce financial statements for Independent Media newer than two years old.

The JSE’s newly licensed competitor, A2X, could make SA’s exchange-traded fund market a lot more competitive.

Reinet’s dependence on cigarettes knocked its net asset value down nearly 15%.

