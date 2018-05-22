Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa is a ‘compromised’ president, Mmusi Maimane says

22 May 2018 - 12:26 Robert Laing
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

A Competition Commission decision in 2003 has had the unforeseen consequence of breaking SA’s medical market.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not achieved much in his first 100 days, opposition leader Mmusi Maimane unsurprisingly concludes.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Tom Eaton describes an alternative universe in which Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has just completed her first 100 days as SA’s president.

The biggest fans of US President Donald Trump’s tweets are probably foreign spies, considering the antiquated technology he insists on using.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Capitec has entered the insurance market with a funeral plan underwritten by Sanlam-owned Centriq Life Insurance Company.

MTN’s pending listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange is likely to be "impactful" and "transformational" for the bourse, whose market capitalisation is estimated at $82bn.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

The JSE is the sixth-worst performing emerging-market stock exchange year-to-date, with an 11.4% decline. Oil producer Saudi Arabia has done best with a 15.5% gain while Turkey has performed worst with a 28% drop.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Surprise, surprise Shivambu shows ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
Wrong decision on land could kill off SA’s US ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Rethink needed on petrol levy
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: Is a sale or business rescue really ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHEL PIREU: Why it is difficult for most of us ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.