EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa is a ‘compromised’ president, Mmusi Maimane says
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
A Competition Commission decision in 2003 has had the unforeseen consequence of breaking SA’s medical market.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has not achieved much in his first 100 days, opposition leader Mmusi Maimane unsurprisingly concludes.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Tom Eaton describes an alternative universe in which Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has just completed her first 100 days as SA’s president.
The biggest fans of US President Donald Trump’s tweets are probably foreign spies, considering the antiquated technology he insists on using.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Capitec has entered the insurance market with a funeral plan underwritten by Sanlam-owned Centriq Life Insurance Company.
MTN’s pending listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange is likely to be "impactful" and "transformational" for the bourse, whose market capitalisation is estimated at $82bn.
Never say unkind things about illiterate people... write it instead.— Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) May 22, 2018
Very visual
Graph of the day
The JSE is the sixth-worst performing emerging-market stock exchange year-to-date, with an 11.4% decline. Oil producer Saudi Arabia has done best with a 15.5% gain while Turkey has performed worst with a 28% drop.
