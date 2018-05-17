Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Mzwanele Manyi distances himself from Guptas in bid for TV licence

Land Bank due to triple its lending to small farmers, and Floyd Shivambu says Lionel Messi was ‘honoured’ to meet the EFF

17 May 2018 - 12:15 Wilson Johwa and Tammy Foyn
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
An associate of the Guptas? Not us, insists Mzwanele Manyi’s, "new" company as it pleads for a broadcasting licence.

Richemont has launched a new watch brand, aimed at millennials. Baume watches are customisable and socially conscious, and the brand has a gorgeous spread on Instagram.

But googling it turns up absolutely nothing. We’re not sure whether that’s a misstep, or hip beyond our reckoning.

The Land Bank due to triple its lending to small farmers. However, it is critically important for applicants to have access to land.

Karen Heese and Kevin Allan argue that the clamour for housing and land are a major theme of protests in 2018 as the issue occupies the national political agenda, but so too are simple service delivery demands — for potable water and accountable municipal leadership.

A second general election victory in 2019 would cement Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position as one of the leading political figures in the world. But it would not end the anxieties about his political project.

Mall vacancies are due to spike as Edcon is expected to reduce its SA footprint by a third, potentially closing up to 500,000m² of retail space as leases come up for renewal.

Through SA Taxi, funder Transaction Capital repossessed about 200 vehicles a month, which was about 11% of its book.

