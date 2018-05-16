Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SAA wants four times the bailout it initially requested

Asking for help is apparently the worst thing ever, and this is why Swedish thieves are stealing owls

16 May 2018 - 12:30 Robert Laing and Margaret Harris
Picture: SAA
Picture: SAA

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The taxpayer handout South African Airways wants has jumped from R5bn to R21bn.

If you find yourself rolling your eyes because your spouse refuses to ask for directions, you may need to exercise some compassion. It turns out that we are hardwired to find asking for help distasteful.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Former DA leader Tony Leon draws parallels between the Patricia de Lille debacle under way and when the party attempted to oust Peter Marais as Cape Town mayor in 2001. "With only the slightest change of detail and a new cast of characters, history in the Cape of Storms appears to be repeating itself."

Eskom’s application to its regulator to claw back almost R67bn it had overspent on what the regulator had allowed it, during the middle three years of its most recent tariff period, has attracted relatively little attention, writes Hilary Joffe.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Absa shareholders showed their disapproval of the bank’s generous executive pay by nearly voting down its remuneration report at its annual general meeting on Tuesday. The resolution scraped through with 52.64% for and 47.36% against.

Pity Sweden’s bank robbers as the country is well on its way to being cashless. But necessity is the mother of invention, so thieves are now stealing owls, among other things.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

While Venezuelans starve, President Nicolas Maduro has given $440m worth of imported oil to Cuba.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Did Patricia de Lille send ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TONY LEON: Spectre of past returns to haunt DA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Eskom is quietly bidding to recoup ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: The statistic that matters most
Opinion / Editorials
5.
XOLISA PHILLIP: Land occupation defies a broken ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.