EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Debt-laden municipalities want taxpayers’ refunds
Stuart Theobald discusses when it is that a business should not exist, and Astral’s headline earnings per share leap more than 450%
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Ballooning debt gets municipalities thinking out of the box. But the Treasury is not buying into their plan to have a claim on debtors’ tax refunds.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Stuart Theobald argues that when a business needs politicians and regulators to protect it from the consequences of competition and poor decision-making, it is a business that often should not exist.
If Donald Trump cannot be trusted to respect US commitments to Iran, why should Kim Jong-un trust him?
Poor women who receive social grants, who reported obtaining a new bank account between 2004 and 2014, gained decision-making power in their homes. They were more likely to become the person in the household who decided on day-to-day purchases or how cash was spent. No similar change occurred among men or women who already had bank accounts, so the shift can be attributed to financial inclusion.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Low input costs, higher sales volumes and poultry selling prices push Astral’s headline earnings per share up 455% to R19.74.
The end of its social grants contract would allow Net1 to focus on its "financial inclusion" products, including transactional services, credit facilities, insurance and prepaid products such as electricity and airtime.
I'm just rolling my eyes at the people who STILL lend Carl money. What did they expect ka nnete? 🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/kuTTt207Qk— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) May 13, 2018
Treasury report reveals that about R900m is missing at VBS: “This money appears to have disappeared due to fictitious deposits and untraced lending. There is evidence of large, unrecoverable loans to directors and related parties” https://t.co/DqsStrxqW9 pic.twitter.com/fsOcaY1fqu— City Press Online (@City_Press) May 13, 2018
