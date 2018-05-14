Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Debt-laden municipalities want taxpayers’ refunds

Stuart Theobald discusses when it is that a business should not exist, and Astral’s headline earnings per share leap more than 450%

14 May 2018 - 13:16 Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK

Ballooning debt gets municipalities thinking out of the box. But the Treasury is not buying into their plan to have a claim on debtors’ tax refunds.

The Japanese are feeling upbeat at finally being able to break free of the Brics shadow.

Stuart Theobald argues that when a business needs politicians and regulators to protect it from the consequences of competition and poor decision-making, it is a business that often should not exist.

If Donald Trump cannot be trusted to respect US commitments to Iran, why should Kim Jong-un trust him?

Poor women who receive social grants, who reported obtaining a new bank account between 2004 and 2014, gained decision-making power in their homes. They were more likely to become the person in the household who decided on day-to-day purchases or how cash was spent. No similar change occurred among men or women who already had bank accounts, so the shift can be attributed to financial inclusion.

Low input costs, higher sales volumes and poultry selling prices push Astral’s headline earnings per share up 455% to R19.74.

The end of its social grants contract would allow Net1 to focus on its "financial inclusion" products, including transactional services, credit facilities, insurance and prepaid products such as electricity and airtime.

