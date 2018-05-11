Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why did a Chinese businessman wanted by Interpol get an SA government contract?

11 May 2018 - 12:22 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

SA’s government has granted a contract for the Musina-Makhado project licence to a Chinese businessman on Interpol’s wanted list.

Canned hunting gets the thumbs down as international hunters’ organisations express collective outrage.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

As much as KPMG is bleeding, justifiably, from its sins of the past, it still has solid auditing skills.

Toby Shapshak argues that if Icasa truly cared about consumers it wouldn’t have so spectacularly capitulated in its regulations published last week to police, about how cellphone networks handle the rollover of data.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Altron is planning to grow its rest-of-Africa business by offering more of its products to existing customers after which it will actively look for acquisitions.

MiX reported a 74% gain in subscriber revenue from its US operations. However, its JSE-listed rival Cartrack also recently entered the US market.

Very visual

Graphic of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Dangers loom in Naspers tale
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: How the Supra Mahumapelo issue ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Who to save if KPMG sinks...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Supra Mahumapelo opted not to ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Airport laptop tax unfair
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.