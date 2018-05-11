EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Why did a Chinese businessman wanted by Interpol get an SA government contract?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
SA’s government has granted a contract for the Musina-Makhado project licence to a Chinese businessman on Interpol’s wanted list.
Canned hunting gets the thumbs down as international hunters’ organisations express collective outrage.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
As much as KPMG is bleeding, justifiably, from its sins of the past, it still has solid auditing skills.
Toby Shapshak argues that if Icasa truly cared about consumers it wouldn’t have so spectacularly capitulated in its regulations published last week to police, about how cellphone networks handle the rollover of data.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Altron is planning to grow its rest-of-Africa business by offering more of its products to existing customers after which it will actively look for acquisitions.
MiX reported a 74% gain in subscriber revenue from its US operations. However, its JSE-listed rival Cartrack also recently entered the US market.
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (11 May 2018) on Supra-factionalistic-egocentric-and-verbocious #SupraMahumapelo @CyrilRamaphosa - https://t.co/Hy222WLlYG pic.twitter.com/SUhBLihbKl— Zapiro (@zapiro) May 11, 2018
