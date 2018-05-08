Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Black farmers don’t lack nous, just resources

08 May 2018 - 13:38 Wilson Johwa, Tammy Foyn and Malgosia Kijko
Farmers work on a field outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in the North West. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Farmers work on a field outside Lichtenburg, a maize-growing area in the North West. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The go-to racist narrative is often that black farmers cannot farm successfully, but a PhD student says the reality is that they do not have the means to do so, writes Nabeel Allie

China, a major importer of macadamia nuts, has invested heavily in becoming a producer. But the sub-tropical climate of Southern Africa’s growing areas offers a competitive advantage to China’s mountainous orchard terrain that endures much colder weather.

