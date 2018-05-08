EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Black farmers don’t lack nous, just resources
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Newly crowned world snooker champ Mark Williams made good on his promise to appear in the buff at his press conference if he won.
The DA says Patricia De Lille’s radio interview with Eusebius McKaiser on CapeTalk on April 26 cost her her job.
Cutting down on food waste is not a priority as residents in a British town reduce waste by only 9%, despite free gadgets and tools.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The go-to racist narrative is often that black farmers cannot farm successfully, but a PhD student says the reality is that they do not have the means to do so, writes Nabeel Allie
China, a major importer of macadamia nuts, has invested heavily in becoming a producer. But the sub-tropical climate of Southern Africa’s growing areas offers a competitive advantage to China’s mountainous orchard terrain that endures much colder weather.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Markus Jooste’s investment company Mayfair Holdings chases creditors’ asset sale deadline.
Adidas has the most-shared logo of any brand on social media, according to research company Brandwatch’s Brand Visibility Report.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
How to kill a party before its biggest national election? Allow your rightwing to maul your black leader on an innocuous statement about “white privilege’.— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 8, 2018
The next day let same rightwing expel your most significant black leader.
Truly dof and doof politics.
