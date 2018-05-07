EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: EFF takes another run at Athol Trollip
And Melrose Arch says it is glad to see the back of Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners
07 May 2018 - 13:10
Athol Trollip will face a motion of no confidence — for the third time.
Before granting a patent, South African authorities do not check to see whether an application complies with the patentability criteria set out in the Patents Act, Jonatha Berge and Andrew Rens argue.
Old Mutual’s pending listing will raise questions about why the group — and the other South African giants that shifted their listings to London in the late 1990s and early 2000s — ever moved at all, and whether it was worth it
Mcebisi Jonas is probably opting to stay out of government — at least that’s how his decision to join the MTN board looks.
What a powerful revelation!!! Dear dark people it is possible!!! Lets learn from Natasha's dark dad... https://t.co/TvJQj9qvN1— Given Mkhari (@MkhariGiven) May 6, 2018
