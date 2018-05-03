EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Improving SA’s industrial capabilities means extensive collaboration
Smaller countries may have to kowtow to Donald Trump’s tariffs in the short term, and Elon Musk may need to improve his people skills
Even as Malusi Gigaba preached austerity, the taxpayer footed nearly R900,000 of his wife’s travel costs.
Raising SA’s industrial capabilities will require collaboration between the Department of Trade and Industry and those responsible for development finance, state procurement, logistics, science and technology, energy and skills development.
In the wake of the US’s arbitrary tariffs, for smaller countries, giving Donald Trump what he wants for the moment and hoping it can be undone later may, regrettably, be the best option.
Thumping success for Saki Macozoma’s mining consortium.
When Elon Musk says "Next!", he isn’t calling the next patient Model 3 reservation holder to take long-awaited delivery of a car, he’s hurrying pesky analysts past boring questions about numbers and money and stuff. Mind you, they must get boring when you don’t have any new answers to them.
