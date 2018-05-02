Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We are not very effective at creating skills in SA

02 May 2018 - 11:47 Robert Laing
Skills workshops demonstrated the range of skills training in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

US President Donald Trump rejected SA’s application for exemption from his steel and aluminium tariffs.

Is SA being punished by the US for not siding with it at the UN? A document published on the US state department’s website included a paragraph headed Allies and Adversaries, which said: "The 10 countries with the lowest voting coincidence with the US were, in ascending order: Zimbabwe, Burundi, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Bolivia and SA."

SA has been better at generating jobs for skilled people than for unskilled. Unfortunately, we are not very effective at creating skills, writes Ann Bernstein.

The auditor-general should be empowered to refer cases for investigation when wrongdoing is uncovered, writes Xolisa Phillip.

Old Mutual investors will get one Quilter share for every three Old Mutual shares held, and perhaps some cash via a special dividend.

On Monday, the high court handed down judgment in favour of Lewis in the case the National Credit Regulator brought against the furniture retailer claiming its "club fees" were illegal.

US rapper Kanye West enraged the twitter hornets’ nest by telling entertainment site TMZ the enslavement of African Americans over centuries may have been a "choice".

Shenzhen-based maker of electric vehicles BYD, which is part-owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has a habit of whipsawing investors.

