EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Land scramble turns Limpopo’s Dilokong corridor into tiger territory
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has delayed the Sassa replacing CPS with a new contractor, again
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The scramble for a piece of the 30% procurement provision allocated to local businesses by mining houses along the Dilokong corridor has turned Limpopo into a snake pit for emerging entrepreneurs.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has once again delayed the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) replacing Net1’s Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) with a new contractor.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Twitter pundits demanding a state bank should consider that SA already has several. Between the Land Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Post Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation, the government has the biggest retail banking branch network in the country, the largest infrastructure funder, the largest industrial development funder and the largest dedicated rural development funder.
Standing on the stage of the San Francisco Opera House last week, Makoma Lekalakala of Johannesburg and Liziwe McDaid of Cape Town both sought to deflect personal kudos after winning the 2018 Goldman Prize, a global award that recognises grassroots activists for "significant achievements to protect the environment".
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
A legal conundrum in Christo Wiese’s R59bn claim against Steinhoff is that he received a R30m payment to chair a board he is now suing for misleading him.
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018
US President Donald Trump boycotted the annual White House press correspondents’ dinner for a second year, but clearly watched it on TV.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The fan charts of future interest rates provided by the Reserve Bank’s review indicate very conspicuously the lack of confidence policy makers should attach to the most likely outcomes forecast by the forecasting model.
