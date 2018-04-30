Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Land scramble turns Limpopo's Dilokong corridor into tiger territory

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has delayed the Sassa replacing CPS with a new contractor, again

30 April 2018
The scramble for a piece of the 30% procurement provision allocated to local businesses by mining houses along the Dilokong corridor has turned Limpopo into a snake pit for emerging entrepreneurs.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu has once again delayed the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) replacing Net1’s Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) with a new contractor.

Twitter pundits demanding a state bank should consider that SA already has several. Between the Land Bank, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Post Bank and the Industrial Development Corporation, the government has the biggest retail banking branch network in the country, the largest infrastructure funder, the largest industrial development funder and the largest dedicated rural development funder.

Standing on the stage of the San Francisco Opera House last week, Makoma Lekalakala of Johannesburg and Liziwe McDaid of Cape Town both sought to deflect personal kudos after winning the 2018 Goldman Prize, a global award that recognises grassroots activists for "significant achievements to protect the environment".

A legal conundrum in Christo Wiese’s R59bn claim against Steinhoff is that he received a R30m payment to chair a board he is now suing for misleading him.

Clicks’s sales performance left it and its close rival, Dis-Chem, running neck and neck.

US President Donald Trump boycotted the annual White House press correspondents’ dinner for a second year, but clearly watched it on TV.

The fan charts of future interest rates provided by the Reserve Bank’s review indicate very conspicuously the lack of confidence policy makers should attach to the most likely outcomes forecast by the forecasting model.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.