Opinion / Columnists

LOSS OF STATE CONTRACTS

KHAYA SITHOLE: Auditors suffer adverse brand association

Nkonki’s demise is primarily linked to the fact that, based on CE Mitesh Patel’s buyout transaction backed by Trillian, the firm is now associated with the Guptas

BL PREMIUM
26 April 2018 - 06:04 Khaya Sithole

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.