LOSS OF STATE CONTRACTS
KHAYA SITHOLE: Auditors suffer adverse brand association
Nkonki’s demise is primarily linked to the fact that, based on CE Mitesh Patel’s buyout transaction backed by Trillian, the firm is now associated with the Guptas
26 April 2018 - 06:04
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.