EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Put up your dukes, Patricia de Lille challenges
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
What will Patricia de Lille do now that the DA has ousted her as Cape Town mayor? Punch somebody, judging from her tweets.
Deputy President David Mabuza failed to reassure Parliament that just because he accepted a ride to Russia on the Guptas’ jet, he is not a friend of the family.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
While Eskom tried to assure the public in a statement issued on Wednesday that it has made alternative arrangements to procure coal, it has not shared with the public any information on how this will affect costs.
What was buried in the North West violence that spooked President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut his London trip short? Peter Bruce is scared by the reason not being obvious.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
To put the R7.5bn that Iqbal Survé hoped to raise for Sagarmatha Technology into context, Patrice Motsepe raised R4.3bn for African Rainbow Capital and Brian Joffe raised R2bn for Long4Life — and these are ventures whose prime movers have outstanding track records in value creation and deal making.
Vunani CEO Ethan Dube agrees with Survé that the media — as opposed to the need to abide by JSE rules and offer the PIC something appetising — derailed Sagarmatha’s listing.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Man who says there are too many people on the planet is proud father of third child. https://t.co/pz9QqvrRcv— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) April 25, 2018
Very visual
Graph of the day
A bid by Vedanta for Anglo would be a classic situation of a minnow swallowing a whale. Vedanta’s market cap is just under $3bn; Anglo’s is 10 times that. Vedanta Resources, the London-listed entity, is sitting on a thumping debt load of about $9bn.
