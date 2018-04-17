EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Stain of state capture hard to wash off

The New York Times explains to its readers how South African taxpayer money promised to emerging dairy farmers paid for the Guptas’ wedding.

Vunani, a black-owned financial services boutique which stood to earn a R29m advisory fee from the initial public offering of Sagarmatha Technologies, suffered a 58% share price crash on Friday after the JSE refused to allow Iqbal Surve’s group to list with financial statements that had not been updated in two years.