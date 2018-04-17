Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Stain of state capture hard to wash off

Clients that KPMG has lost due to its Gupta association may grow to include Nedbank, and Vunani suffers a 58% share price crash on Friday

17 April 2018 - 12:17 Robert Laing
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The accounts done for Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank by internal auditor PwC and external auditor KPMG "contain material misstatements and are no longer considered to be reliable", the collapsed bank’s curator has found.

Clients that KPMG has lost due to its association with the Gupta family may grow to include Nedbank, once the bank’s divorce from Old Mutual is done.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Cleaning up after state capture is turning out to be difficult, and audit firm KPMG is having the most difficulty, writes Carol Paton.

The New York Times explains to its readers how South African taxpayer money promised to emerging dairy farmers paid for the Guptas’ wedding.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Vunani, a black-owned financial services boutique which stood to earn a R29m advisory fee from the initial public offering of Sagarmatha Technologies, suffered a 58% share price crash on Friday after the JSE refused to allow Iqbal Surve’s group to list with financial statements that had not been updated in two years.

Vedanta’s poker-faced executive chairperson Anil Agarwal has bought options to a 21% stake in London-based diversified miner Anglo American through his family-owned company. Now he has hired AngloGold Ashanti CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

But to no avail

Very visual

Graph of the day

China’s economy grew at a slightly faster-than-expected pace of 6.8% in the first quarter, buoyed by strong consumer demand, healthy exports and robust property investment.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Basic education thrown under the bus — and it ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Framed from the grave
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Watch out for Jacob Zuma and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Has truth become a casualty of Winnie’s rejection ...
Opinion
5.
CAROL PATON: Removing the stench of state capture ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.