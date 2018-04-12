EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The road to madness is paved with a piano

The Friday the 13th horror of watching the proposed floatation of Iqbal Surve’s "multisided platform" Sagarmatha Technologies sinking from the R39.62 he hoped gullible investors would pay to its book value of 28c has been averted by the JSE.

The bourse refused to buy Surve’s story that there was no need to reveal how dire the financial position of Sekunjalo Independent Media was as "such results will not result in any material changes to the Pro Forma statement of comprehensive income".

Undeterred, Surve has now set his sites on the New York Stock Exchange, apparently under the impression that unlike in SA, US regulators would not expect audited results from him.