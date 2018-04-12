Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The road to madness is paved with a piano

The partial fall of Mark Lamberti raises a question about SA’s execs, and who is going to give banking facilities to keep Gupta mines afloat?

12 April 2018 - 13:14 Wilson Johwa, Margaret Harris and and Robert Laing
Mark Lamberti. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

South African entrepreneur Tom Ryan is looking to create a low-cost MBA. He has partnered with nonprofit organisation Salesian Life Choices, to create a two-year business education for R38,000.

Though SA universities are among those offering ‘massive open online courses’, the completion rate is low. And it is unclear how much ...
When is a road not a road? When it’s a piano. Dutch authorities thought that musical rumble strips would encourage road safety, but those living in a nearby village say the "singing road" is driving them crazy.

The partial fall of Mark Lamberti raises a broader question about senior South African executives.

EDITORIAL: What Lamberti’s fall means for CEOs

Mark Lamberti has paid a heavy price for his ill-judged and insensitive reference to an Imperial executive
The Friday the 13th horror of watching the proposed floatation of Iqbal Surve’s "multisided platform" Sagarmatha Technologies sinking from the R39.62 he hoped gullible investors would pay to its book value of 28c has been averted by the JSE.

The bourse refused to buy Surve’s story that there was no need to reveal how dire the financial position of Sekunjalo Independent Media was as "such results will not result in any material changes to the Pro Forma statement of comprehensive income".

Undeterred, Surve has now set his sites on the New York Stock Exchange, apparently under the impression that unlike in SA, US regulators would not expect audited results from him.

Here’s the company that has offered to provide technical expertise and banking facilities to keep Gupta mines afloat.

Contract to manage Gupta mines goes to Quinton van der Burgh’s company

Burgh Group Holdings launched, and later abandoned, a bid for Optimum’s Richards Bay allocation, but the business rescue practitioner says this ...
Dutch law saves Christo Wiese’s transactions with Steinhoff, although a legal expert described this as "staggering".

Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo Wiese off the hook

Steinhoff stuns investors and corporate governance analysts with confirmation  that it prepaid Wiese €325m just before it collapsed
