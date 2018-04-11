EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Facebook must ’fess up about data breach in SA
Seismologists prove that Barcelona shakes for Lionel Messi, and Discovery’s headquarters is ‘an exercise in architecture as branding’
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Facebook does not just have to answer to the US Congress, but also faces questions from SA’s information regulator.
Did the earth move for you, Barcelona? Seismologists have found that the city shakes when Lionel Messi scores.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Discovery’s new Sandton headquarters, designed by Boogertman and Partners, is "an exercise in architecture as branding", writes Graham Wood.
We are so used to the idea that we must pursue full employment that we never question it.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Sunday shopping will be outlawed in Poland by 2020. JSE-listed Polish mall owner Echo Polska Properties believes that Poles will stagger their shopping patterns to accommodate this change and the impact on retail activity should be limited.
The proposed JSE-listed holding company of Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media, Sagarmatha Technology, has accused this news site among others of trying to derail its floatation for competitive reasons. Informed investors will take this accusation with a pinch of salt and take careful note of the facts. And those facts make grim reading.
'Um, uh, no': Facebook's Zuckerberg not keen to reveal own personal info— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 11, 2018
https://t.co/yKmFkU1kDL @AFPgraphics Map showing countries where there are more than 5 million facebook users pic.twitter.com/EObEPFHUQf
