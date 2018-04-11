Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Facebook must ’fess up about data breach in SA

Seismologists prove that Barcelona shakes for Lionel Messi, and Discovery’s headquarters is ‘an exercise in architecture as branding’

11 April 2018 - 11:56 Robert Laing and Margaret Harris
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Facebook does not just have to answer to the US Congress, but also faces questions from SA’s information regulator.

Did the earth move for you, Barcelona? Seismologists have found that the city shakes when Lionel Messi scores.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Discovery’s new Sandton headquarters, designed by Boogertman and Partners, is "an exercise in architecture as branding", writes Graham Wood.

We are so used to the idea that we must pursue full employment that we never question it.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Sunday shopping will be outlawed in Poland by 2020. JSE-listed Polish mall owner Echo Polska Properties believes that Poles will stagger their shopping patterns to accommodate this change and the impact on retail activity should be limited.

The proposed JSE-listed holding company of Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media, Sagarmatha Technology, has accused this news site among others of trying to derail its floatation for competitive reasons. Informed investors will take this accusation with a pinch of salt and take careful note of the facts. And those facts make grim reading.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ramaphosa needs experts, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Sagarmatha listing red flags
Opinion / Editorials
3.
SIMON LINCOLN READER: Jacob Zuma’s pantomime of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
How SAA board has kept airline flying at a low ...
Opinion
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Pay attention to the DA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.