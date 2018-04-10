Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Winter is coming and with it fowl flu

Trevor Manuel is one of the witnesses in the SARS case, and Business Report’s Adri Senekal de Wet lays into Sam Sole

10 April 2018 - 12:07 Wilson Johwa
Brace for deadly avian flu outbreak this winter.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel and former officials Vusi Pikoli and Gerrie Nel are witnesses as South African Revenue Service case comes to court.

In the wake of The Daily Maverick’s piece into the listing of Iqbal Surve’s Sagarmatha, Ivo Vegter argues that Business Report’s Adri Senekal de Wet has no experience as a journalist, other than a claimed two-year stint at Beeld during the dotcom boom in the late 1990s, and yet repeatedly questions Sam Sole’s competence.

Increasingly, women of colour all over the world are choosing to wear their hair naturally, a cultural transition that has as much psychological value for them as commercial value for the manufactures and stores finally catering to them.

Barclays Africa begins shake-up ahead of its change of name back to Absa Group.

FirstRand founder GT Ferreira has seen more than R1bn of his wealth wiped out by the collapse of Steinhoff.

