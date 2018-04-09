Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Open-plan offices impair memory, make people argue more ... and impair memory

09 April 2018 - 11:57 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK

DA adopts a recall clause, which will take effect immediately — clearly against Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

Cryptocurrencies are not a tax haven. The South African Revenue Service says taxpayers have to declare all cryptocurrency-related taxable income in the tax year in which it is received or accrued.

It is far better for SARS to play fair with taxpayers and be honest about the challenges it faces than fiddle with the figures to meet targets.

Vashna Jagarnath, who is associated with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA, says the charges against former Brazilian president Lula da Silva are so obviously lacking in legal credibility that highly respected international human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson has taken Lula’s case to the UN Human Rights Commission.

Sagarmatha’s listing is hit by internal revolt, but the court has refused to hear an application by a West African businessman.

AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields now own just one underground mine each, as they look offshore.

Why open-plan offices are the worst.

