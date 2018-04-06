Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Trevor Manuel gets all eish with Ace, the DA digs into diversity and Africa seems to be tearing in two

While Kenya’s Rift Valley grows wider, local politics also reveals the gaps and splits in the various parties

06 April 2018 - 12:03 Wilson Johwa
Trevor Manuel. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Trevor Manuel leaves nothing to the imagination as he rips into former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

It’s Athol Trollip versus Solly Msimanga at the DA congress.

Alan Hirsch says while the Ramaphosa government can’t do everything at once, there are seven key areas SA’s new president should focus on to make some headway.

A long fissure in Kenya’s Rift Valley could be evidence that the African continent is splitting into two.

Private equity investors cash out as Consol heads back to the JSE.

Zimbabwe’s listing plan is flawed, says Impala Platinum.

