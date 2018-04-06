EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Trevor Manuel gets all eish with Ace, the DA digs into diversity and Africa seems to be tearing in two
While Kenya’s Rift Valley grows wider, local politics also reveals the gaps and splits in the various parties
06 April 2018 - 12:03
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Trevor Manuel leaves nothing to the imagination as he rips into former Free State premier Ace Magashule.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Alan Hirsch says while the Ramaphosa government can’t do everything at once, there are seven key areas SA’s new president should focus on to make some headway.
A long fissure in Kenya’s Rift Valley could be evidence that the African continent is splitting into two.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Private equity investors cash out as Consol heads back to the JSE.
The KZN Premier & his Cabinet r also in attendance . Will they do this to future crime suspects? I wonder.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) April 6, 2018
