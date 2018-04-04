Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Australians think England is African

SA is the most unequal country yet again — but this time its about skills (or lack thereof)

04 April 2018 - 12:04 Wilson Johwa
A pedestrian passes security barricades outside a venue for the Commonwealth Games, ahead of the start of the games, in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 3 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Printing error as England and the Gambia are confused

SA is back at number one when it comes to income inequality, followed by Namibia and Botswana.

Plan to turn state-owned enterprises around classifies SAA as a red while Eskom gets amber status.

In a life filled with ironies, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela endured with super-human strength not only her own incarceration, but that of her husband.

Karyn Maughan argues that Jacob Zuma should have been put on trial with his financial adviser Schabir Shaik 14 years ago. That he wasn’t has never been satisfactorily explained.

Murray & Roberts’ teeming order book could raise the group’s stock after German investment firm Aton said last week that it intended to make a R15-a-share cash offer for all the ordinary shares in the engineering group.

It’s back to the drawing board for Nampak as it hives off its glass division.

