EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mokonyane’s skeletons tumble out of the Water Affairs closet

28 March 2018 - 13:05 Wilson Johwa

MPs are alarmed by the state of affairs at the Department of Water and Sanitation. Billions have been spent on excessive project management and professional fees, leaving the department in financial distress.

Anybody but! Parties gang up on the DA in critical vote for a new mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Gareth van Onselen on the problems with the DA.

The Financial Times writes about the cheating Australian cricketers: "Imagine if the leadership group always acted as if shareholders, customers, relatives and the public could scrutinise its behaviour on gigantic monitors."

Phumelela’s longstanding legal battle with bookies over the fees it charges has not abated.

Sun International is pinning a turnaround on the opening this month of Time Square’s hotel, in Pretoria.

#VickiMomberg was trending all day on Wednesday after the estate agent was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, one year of which was suspended by the Randburg Magistrate’s court.

Vicki Momberg gets two years for her racist tirade

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced the estate agent to three years in jail‚ one of which was suspended for three years, for her racist rant in ...
