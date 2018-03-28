EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mokonyane’s skeletons tumble out of the Water Affairs closet
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
MPs are alarmed by the state of affairs at the Department of Water and Sanitation. Billions have been spent on excessive project management and professional fees, leaving the department in financial distress.
The Financial Times writes about the cheating Australian cricketers: "Imagine if the leadership group always acted as if shareholders, customers, relatives and the public could scrutinise its behaviour on gigantic monitors."
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Phumelela’s longstanding legal battle with bookies over the fees it charges has not abated.
Sun International is pinning a turnaround on the opening this month of Time Square’s hotel, in Pretoria.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
#VickiMomberg was trending all day on Wednesday after the estate agent was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, one year of which was suspended by the Randburg Magistrate’s court.
