TIM COHEN: Reflections on editing a critical newspaper

This is my last column as editor of Business Day, and I thought it might be enlightening to reflect a little on what it’s been like to be the editor of a newspaper in the era of former president Jacob Zuma and current US president, Donald Trump, to name just two icons of our time.

I have absolutely loved every moment of being editor of this paper and I stand down with a sense of a job respectably, albeit incompletely, done in difficult circumstances. But at the same time, I can’t help noticing that my friends have diminished; my enemies have increased; I open my e-mail with trepidation; I barely scan Twitter because I know someone will be shouting at me and I meet people often with a cautious demeanour.

I feel somewhat akin to a battle-scarred soldier in the trenches of the First World War — blistered, bruised, twitching at every loud bang, but enormously happy to have survived and somewhat proud of having fought well even though victory seems elusive.

The biggest problem with being an editor is that the number of enemies you make increases exponentially. This is particularly so nowadays because newspapers are in a state of decline, but more so because while people like the idea of newspapers being critical in general, they dislike it rather intensely when that critique is applied to them.