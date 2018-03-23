SIMON LINCOLN READER: Fourth Estate suffers thanks to The Guardian’s hypocrisy

The Guardian is the highest climber on my list of things I find rubbish, so I am delighted to tell you about a howler it made in 2017. In the headline of yet another shameless piece authored by yet another self-righteous north Londoner condemning the democratic referendum of 2016, the words: "CONTRIBUTOR NAMY."

It is human to make an editing error, but for an English newspaper to fist the spelling of "name" like that was almost too much for me.

Only the week before I was in a wine bar when I overheard one of their senior writers complaining about Uber flying over donkey-cart drivers from Kabul and dumping them in Toyotas in central London. I was tempted to throw a coaster at the jerk, but objecting to any (perceived) left-winger here nowadays results in a hate crime charge.

The Guardian is edited by a woman called Katherine Viner. She is said to be close to Jeremy Corbyn’s spokesman, Seumas Milne — a wealthy trustafarian who cheats on his wife and loves contemporary Venezuelan economics.

I’ve never met Viner, but her eyebrows remind me of a social justice warrior I once dated. She used to call my politics "problematic"; I used to dream about taking an angle grinder to the chain suspending her Great White Shark viewing cage.

(The Guardian is much more Steven Motale’s Sunday Independent than it is Jimmy Manyi’s The New Age; that is to say that it specialises in the distribution of c**p news more than it peddles fake news.)

A tech firm called Cambridge Analytica is in the news accused of "data grabbing". It was The Guardian’s sister paper, The Observer, that led the "investigation". "Data grabbing", these people suggest, "may have" influenced the referendum result and Donald Trump’s election later that year. Or may not.

"Data grabbing" is the individual compilation of user preferences, such as Facebook likes, to form a political profile. The last time I heard someone talking about using technical behaviours to influence political awareness was in 2008, when someone called Chris Hughes explained how he was managing Barack Obama’s presidential social media campaign. Who is Hughes when he’s in the shower? A cofounder of Facebook. The prevailing hysteria reveals astonishing hypocrisy; the real target of this "investigation" is Steve Bannon and Bannon’s investors, the conservative-supporting Mercer family, who employed Cambridge Analytica’s data mapping services for Trump’s campaign. Bannon was recently in Europe presenting a series of ideas about freedoms beyond the control of multinationals.

Brussels career politicians, with their European superstate ambitions and investment bank dependency, are uncomfortable with this, as is London mayor Sadiq Khan. The emphasis on Cambridge Analytica’s alleged indiscretions occurs some weeks after a state visit from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. Not only does he grab people’s data but he unleashes hourly hell on neighbouring Yemen too. His countrymen have long made clear their feelings on western civilisation — arms deals have exposed the Saudi royal family as the most corrupt group of people on earth.

With the age of the driverless car upon us, they’ve allowed women to drive and we’re supposed to call this progress. In Riyadh in 2016 I couldn’t have a drink for an entire week, which was dreadfully unfair considering some members of the Saudi royal family were up to their necks in vodka and Belarusian prostitutes in Cap d’Antibes at the same time.

The Guardian, preoccupied with whichever next load of candy floss to stuff inside the heads of its readers, didn’t publish an "investigation" into the crown prince’s visit.

• Reader works for an energy investment and political advisory firm.