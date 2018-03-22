EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: SA would benefit most from the African Continental Free Trade Area
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Research is underway in Durban to turn chicken feathers into shampoo, shirts, socks, among others products.
To avoid a drinking-water catastrophe, we will need to start looking at copying natural processes, rather than throwing more concrete, dams and canals at the problem.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Lumkile Mondi says it is critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement to usher in a new beginning for SA, which stands to benefit more than the rest of the continent.
The institutional deafness made apparent by the deaths of patients moved from Life Esidimeni’s care is not unique to the Gauteng Health Department.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
An "exceptional" R30m to R40m loss masks the fact that this is the third successive reporting period in which Sasfin’s earnings have gone backwards.
Kalagadi Manganese lauds support from the Independent Development Corporation and the African Development Bank for creating a successful model, responsible for the mine finally coming on stream.
My highest respect to Judge Moseneke,Moseneke donated his #Esidimeni arbitration fees to law students who are committed to defending the vulnerable against abuse.Such a humbling decision. #Leadership Can we please have more of Mosenekes🙏,Retweet if you Agree #HumanRightsDay pic.twitter.com/sFmsq9MF4B— Moses Moyo (@moses_moyo) March 21, 2018
