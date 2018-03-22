Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: SA would benefit most from the African Continental Free Trade Area

22 March 2018 - 12:24 Wilson Johwa and Margaret Harris
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Research is underway in Durban to turn chicken feathers into shampoo, shirts, socks, among others products.

To avoid a drinking-water catastrophe, we will need to start looking at copying natural processes, rather than throwing more concrete, dams and canals at the problem.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Lumkile Mondi says it is critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement to usher in a new beginning for SA, which stands to benefit more than the rest of the continent.

The institutional deafness made apparent by the deaths of patients moved from Life Esidimeni’s care is not unique to the Gauteng Health Department.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

An "exceptional" R30m to R40m loss masks the fact that this is the third successive reporting period in which Sasfin’s earnings have gone backwards.

Kalagadi Manganese lauds support from the Independent Development Corporation and the African Development Bank for creating a successful model, responsible for the mine finally coming on stream.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Is it because I’m black?
Opinion / Between the Chains
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Thankfully, Tom Moyane denied the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MABINE SEABE: DA united by values, not identity ...
Opinion
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Evidence is needed to back up ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.