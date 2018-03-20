EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Speak French, s’il vous plait, Emmanuel Macron pleads
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Relief in Canada, where the Guptas are making front-page news. The country’s Export Development Canada, which funded the purchase of the brothers’ jet, has come under fire for advancing state-backed loans to clients embroiled in corruption scandals.
Six months before his contract expires, Tom Moyane is finally ejected from the South African Revenue Service.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Its been a rocky start to negotiations under Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. The mining industry wants closure on the issue and doesn’t want every successive charter to move the goalposts a little further down the track.
Where are all the Frech speakers? Emmanuel Macron is seeking to boost the language’s prominence, as part of his election pledge.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Competition Commission relents, allowing Netcare to acquire a mental health services provider.
Only 14% of Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) is liquid on the JSE. Its parent, Steinhoff International, owns 77% and its "independent" chairperson Jayendra Naidoo 9%.
It is good that the families of the Life Esidimeni victims have received a measure of justice and compensation. I would like an answer to this question: What did they do, before these tragic deaths, to raise the alarm about their loved ones starving + living in profound neglect?— Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 20, 2018
Check out our smartphone interactive on women leaders of the world @AFPhttps://t.co/suEtDWgdDC pic.twitter.com/kSCtPNQpQS— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) March 16, 2018
