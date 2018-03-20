Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Speak French, s’il vous plait, Emmanuel Macron pleads

20 March 2018 - 12:25 Robert Laing and Wilson Johwa
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Relief in Canada, where the Guptas are making front-page news. The country’s Export Development Canada, which funded the purchase of the brothers’ jet, has come under fire for advancing state-backed loans to clients embroiled in corruption scandals.

Six months before his contract expires, Tom Moyane is finally ejected from the South African Revenue Service.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Its been a rocky start to negotiations under Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. The mining industry wants closure on the issue and doesn’t want every successive charter to move the goalposts a little further down the track.

Where are all the Frech speakers? Emmanuel Macron is seeking to boost the language’s prominence, as part of his election pledge.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Competition Commission relents, allowing Netcare to acquire a mental health services provider.

Only 14% of Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) is liquid on the JSE. Its parent, Steinhoff International, owns 77% and its "independent" chairperson Jayendra Naidoo 9%.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Government’s black land ownership ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable
Opinion / On My Mind
3.
EDITORIAL: Mining talks off to a shaky start
Opinion / Editorials
4.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: DA finds itself in a whole new ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Rogues no longer in vogue for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.