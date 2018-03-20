WAGE POLICY
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Youth jobs a litmus test for Ramaphosa
The success of the youth wage subsidy shows that companies respond to lower entry-level wages by hiring more young people
20 March 2018 - 06:07
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.