Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: When is the k-word not a k-word?

16 March 2018 - 13:28 Wilson Johwa
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

When is racist comment not racist? The k-word looms large as two black former friends have turned against each other in a fight over shares.

Tom Moyane’s fate may ultimately rest on the investigation into claims that he pressured unwilling officials to pay a R70m VAT refund to the Guptas.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

There is no explicit provision that members of the executive should have their legal fees paid for by the state when criminal charges are levelled against them in their personal capacities.

The FT’s Gideon Rachman argues that a trade war makes it more likely that, one day, the US and China could slide into a real war.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Since Old Mutual’s demutualisation and listing in 1999, its shareholders who reinvested dividends would have gained 553%, versus the 2,822% total return that Sanlam shareholders gained.

MTN’s woes could follow Cyril Ramaphosa. Questions are likely to be asked about whether Ramaphosa had any knowledge of the Nigerian regulatory risk at the time Shanduka sold its shares in April 2015.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: SA’s land fable
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Rogues no longer in vogue for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
State land in four maps: the 24-million hectare ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s costs highlight gap
Opinion / Editorials
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.