EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: When is the k-word not a k-word?

When is racist comment not racist? The k-word looms large as two black former friends have turned against each other in a fight over shares.
Tom Moyane’s fate may ultimately rest on the investigation into claims that he pressured unwilling officials to pay a R70m VAT refund to the Guptas.
There is no explicit provision that members of the executive should have their legal fees paid for by the state when criminal charges are levelled against them in their personal capacities.
The FT’s Gideon Rachman argues that a trade war makes it more likely that, one day, the US and China could slide into a real war.
Since Old Mutual’s demutualisation and listing in 1999, its shareholders who reinvested dividends would have gained 553%, versus the 2,822% total return that Sanlam shareholders gained.
MTN’s woes could follow Cyril Ramaphosa. Questions are likely to be asked about whether Ramaphosa had any knowledge of the Nigerian regulatory risk at the time Shanduka sold its shares in April 2015.
Editorial Comment: Australia should first give Aborigines land https://t.co/8HcMNKr6Qt #263Chat #Twimbos ZimpapersViews— 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) March 16, 2018
