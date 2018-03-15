Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Thuli Madonsela on land expropriation

What does Rex Tillerson’s ignominious firing mean for Trump and his so-called relationship with s***hole African countries?

15 March 2018 - 11:35 Wilson Johwa
Farm workers harvest a fresh crop of hops used in beer production from a field of vines at a farm in George in the Western Cape. File picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is doing a Jacob Zuma and heading to court, again — this time on the personal matter of legal fees.

Land restitution could take 700 years to complete at the current pace, if the process was re-opened.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Thuli Madonsela argues that talking of expropriation of land without compensation buys government time and, maybe, votes from those looking for a way out of poverty and inequality.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson, fired in a tweet earlier this week, was widely seen as a force for keeping US policy on this side of rational. He argued for keeping a nuclear deal with Iran, continuing aid to Palestine, tried to moderate Trump’s verbal attacks on Qatar in its fractious relationship with Saudi Arabia, as well as wanting to maintain respectable relations with the EU.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

EOH plans to split its operations in two, with one entity retaining the EOH brand and the other taking on a new identity.

Steinhoff directors are not safe, despite a controversial resolution absolving them of liability.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

JONATHAN JANSEN: Dear white people - a good dose of humility would help you engage in the land debate

'If this simple fact about dispossession eludes you, then stop reading this article; no amount of education will help you'
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Both black and white farmers must fight for secure land tenure

There are many varied social interests that want a society in which private ownership of property is protected by law
Opinion
2 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Jooste’s obsession with maintaining Steinhoff illusion drove him to cross the line

Any business with heavily invested charismatic leadership has a strong incentive to engage in manipulation when performance doesn’t support the ...
Opinion
10 days ago

Corporate governance principles can help boards spot fraudulent activities

Steinhoff directors were largely kept in the dark due to limited powers afforded by German regulations
Opinion
17 days ago

