EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Thuli Madonsela on land expropriation
What does Rex Tillerson’s ignominious firing mean for Trump and his so-called relationship with s***hole African countries?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is doing a Jacob Zuma and heading to court, again — this time on the personal matter of legal fees.
Land restitution could take 700 years to complete at the current pace, if the process was re-opened.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Thuli Madonsela argues that talking of expropriation of land without compensation buys government time and, maybe, votes from those looking for a way out of poverty and inequality.
US secretary of state Rex Tillerson, fired in a tweet earlier this week, was widely seen as a force for keeping US policy on this side of rational. He argued for keeping a nuclear deal with Iran, continuing aid to Palestine, tried to moderate Trump’s verbal attacks on Qatar in its fractious relationship with Saudi Arabia, as well as wanting to maintain respectable relations with the EU.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
EOH plans to split its operations in two, with one entity retaining the EOH brand and the other taking on a new identity.
Steinhoff directors are not safe, despite a controversial resolution absolving them of liability.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Nazeem Howa on #GuptaTV’s pillaging of the SABC archives...#IndenturedBehindTheScenesAtGuptaTV pic.twitter.com/LROYigICdf— Melanie Webb (@MelanieWebbSA) March 14, 2018
