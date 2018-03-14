EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA has a small-bank problem
Malusi Gigaba confirms nothing, denies everything. It’s as if the Guptas acted alone.
A new book makes startling claims about how Jacob Zuma was directly involved in shaping editorial policy at ANN7. According to the author, "President Zuma was happy to sit for hours getting briefed and giving input on minute aspects of the venture."
Hilary Joffe argues that SA has a small-banks problem. VBS is only one in a long list of smaller banks that have had to be put into curatorship, liquidated or bailed out by larger banks in recent decades.
African Rainbow Capital’s 10% stake in newly licensed digital bank TymeDigital, has already registered about 280,000 customers on its platform, primarily in Pick n Pay stores.
Education group Stadia has plans for 10 faculties, including engineering and manufacturing, and health and medical sciences.
