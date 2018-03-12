EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How many South African passports do the Guptas hold?
How common is it for a South African citizen to have three or six unused passports? Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has to add this question to the growing list of queries over his relationship with the Guptas.
Ferial Haffajee says the market has been a much more efficient distributor of land over 20 years than the state has been, expressing the hope that Cyril Ramaphosa will use his personal example of success to take land out of the realm of hot rhetoric into cool aspiration.
Yunus Momoniat looks at the Gupta soap opera and observes that the Guptas chose "pretty white girls" as presenters when they launched ANN7, believing viewers were more likely to watch them.
Caltex service stations get new owner and might be rebranded.
In Rwanda, maxi pads made out of banana fibres make sense. Period. @Bhekisisa_MG reports. https://t.co/du6K0GmY5C— Mail & Guardian (@mailandguardian) March 12, 2018
