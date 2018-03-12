Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How many South African passports do the Guptas hold?

12 March 2018 - 12:08 Wilson Johwa and Margaret Harris
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

How common is it for a South African citizen to have three or six unused passports? Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has to add this question to the growing list of queries over his relationship with the Guptas.

Zambia is waging a fierce campaign against sex dolls.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Ferial Haffajee says the market has been a much more efficient distributor of land over 20 years than the state has been, expressing the hope that Cyril Ramaphosa will use his personal example of success to take land out of the realm of hot rhetoric into cool aspiration.

Yunus Momoniat looks at the Gupta soap opera and observes that the Guptas chose "pretty white girls" as presenters when they launched ANN7, believing viewers were more likely to watch them.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Caltex service stations get new owner and might be rebranded.

Stadia, which was unbundled from Curro in October, has so far failed to live up its forecasts.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The varied roles of the Guptas, SA's own cast of ...
Opinion
2.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Cyril. The Money. And the Kim ...
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Racist Malema no longer a ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
VERASHNI PILLAY: Mashaba puts Joburg at forefront ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIM COHEN: SA’s voting system could be an EFF-up
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.