EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: It wasn’t me, says Ben Ngubane about the Eskom mess
An ANC getting its house in order is the last thing the DA needs and Busisiwe Mkhwebane has not exactly covered herself in glory since taking over as public protector
Anybody liable for the mess at Eskom? Certainly not former chairman Ben Ngubane, or so he says.
Brave nurse saves himself from a heart attack. But this do-it-yourself MacGyver-like approach is not for everybody.
The DA are in crisis, with support at pre-2016 levels. It can only get worse for them as the ANC gets its house in order.
In the 15 months she has occupied the public protector’s office, Busisiwe Mkhwebane has brought shame on herself and the institution.
Political symbolism and messaging is crucial for President Cyril Ramaphosa and he can learn a lot from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
SA has overtaken Nigeria as MTN’s largest revenue generator, with revenue from its home market growing 3% to R42.5bn while Nigerian revenue plunged 24% to R36bn.
Exxaro Resources is interested in parts of Optimum, although it has not yet started talks with the business rescue practitioners.
