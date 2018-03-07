Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A less adamant Herman Mashaba will have property rates reassessed

We can fly if we want to, Guptas maintain, and Royal Bafokeng Platinum says good riddance to former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane

07 March 2018 - 11:59 Robert Laing
Johannesburg. Picture: ISTOCK/MIRKO VITALI

The Guptas are "entitled to continue the enjoyment of the full spectrum of rights granted under the lease agreement" for their Bombardier jet, court papers filed by Oakbay Investments CEO Ronica Ragavan said.

Thousands of Johannesburg property owners whose valuations for rates were doubled will be relieved to hear mayor Herman Mashaba is doing reassessments.

Julius Malema’s politics are infused with racist vitriol and the threat of violence. So why do the media not stand up to him, asks Gareth van Onselen.

Similarities between Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela’s takeover of Aurora and the Guptas’ takeover of Optimum include that neither parties forked out a cent to lay their hands on the assets they promised to resuscitate, but instead stripped them, writes Xolisa Phillip.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum, which came under intense safety scrutiny by the Department of Mineral Resources after it ditched Gupta-family contract miner JIC, is not lamenting the departure of the family’s champion, former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Because robots can master repetitive tasks currently performed manually, they are suitable for many of the processes conducted by employees, particularly in back offices, according to Rand Merchant Bank.

Honourable mentions in #AddPolonyToAMovieTitle include Fifty shades of polony and There’s a Listeriosis on my polony.

