EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A less adamant Herman Mashaba will have property rates reassessed
We can fly if we want to, Guptas maintain, and Royal Bafokeng Platinum says good riddance to former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The Guptas are "entitled to continue the enjoyment of the full spectrum of rights granted under the lease agreement" for their Bombardier jet, court papers filed by Oakbay Investments CEO Ronica Ragavan said.
Thousands of Johannesburg property owners whose valuations for rates were doubled will be relieved to hear mayor Herman Mashaba is doing reassessments.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Julius Malema’s politics are infused with racist vitriol and the threat of violence. So why do the media not stand up to him, asks Gareth van Onselen.
Similarities between Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela’s takeover of Aurora and the Guptas’ takeover of Optimum include that neither parties forked out a cent to lay their hands on the assets they promised to resuscitate, but instead stripped them, writes Xolisa Phillip.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Royal Bafokeng Platinum, which came under intense safety scrutiny by the Department of Mineral Resources after it ditched Gupta-family contract miner JIC, is not lamenting the departure of the family’s champion, former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
Because robots can master repetitive tasks currently performed manually, they are suitable for many of the processes conducted by employees, particularly in back offices, according to Rand Merchant Bank.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Honourable mentions in #AddPolonyToAMovieTitle include Fifty shades of polony and There’s a Listeriosis on my polony.
#AddPolonyToAMovieTitle Straight Outta Polony pic.twitter.com/8U92spwTkh— Lucifer (@Vincie_Vin) March 6, 2018
The main aides of US President Trump who have come and gone since the start of his administration https://t.co/Hc8w1lELZK @AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/c3FxOUuDTD— AFP news agency (@AFP) March 7, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.