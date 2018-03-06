BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: One week into the job and Nhlanhla Nene already has good news
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to face Vrede music and EFF leader Julius Malema is leading the ANC around by the nose
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Following a meeting with Moody’s, recently re-appointed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is confident SA can escape its third junk rating, which would result in its bonds getting excluded in major international funds.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will face MPs on Tuesday to respond to allegations that she suppressed information in her office’s Vrede dairy project investigation, which has been widely dismissed as a whitewash.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Although restitution did slowly occur under the ANC’s past efforts at solving SA’s land conundrum, most people took the money and not the land, because money was what they really needed, writes Carol Paton.
EFF leader Julius Malema is already leading the ANC around by the nose on the land question, pushing the governing party to commit to expropriation without compensation before it had time to properly examine the resolution it adopted at its December national conference, writes Ranjeni Munusamy.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Truworths International, TFG and Spar will, along with Imperial, be included in the JSE’s top 40 index later in March, replacing Steinhoff International, Intu, Resilient and Fortress.
Eskom has repaid the R5bn loan facility —with R30m interest — advanced to it in February by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
If Tiger Brands formed a political party, I’d vote for them over the ANC. Cos Tiger Brands only took half a day to recall their defective product. I love the ANC, but if the ANC was in charge of Polony recall, Listeria Monocytogenes would prob have a mansion in Dubai #listeriosis— Riaad Moosa (@RiaadMoosa) March 5, 2018
Very Visual
Graph of the day
From Mao to Xi: a timeline of China's leadership @AFP— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) February 28, 2018
Interactive here: https://t.co/ICtbFusCPJ pic.twitter.com/PRva9k7imC
Please sign in or register to comment.