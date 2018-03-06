Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: One week into the job and Nhlanhla Nene already has good news

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to face Vrede music and EFF leader Julius Malema is leading the ANC around by the nose

06 March 2018 - 12:19 Robert Laing
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture:TREVOR SAMSON
Nhlanhla Nene. Picture:TREVOR SAMSON

Following a meeting with Moody’s, recently re-appointed Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is confident SA can escape its third junk rating, which would result in its bonds getting excluded in major international funds.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will face MPs on Tuesday to respond to allegations that she suppressed information in her office’s Vrede dairy project investigation, which has been widely dismissed as a whitewash.

Although restitution did slowly occur under the ANC’s past efforts at solving SA’s land conundrum, most people took the money and not the land, because money was what they really needed, writes Carol Paton.

EFF leader Julius Malema is already leading the ANC around by the nose on the land question, pushing the governing party to commit to expropriation without compensation before it had time to properly examine the resolution it adopted at its December national conference, writes Ranjeni Munusamy.

Truworths International, TFG and Spar will, along with Imperial, be included in the JSE’s top 40 index later in March, replacing Steinhoff International, Intu, Resilient and Fortress.

Eskom has repaid the R5bn loan facility —with R30m interest — advanced to it in February by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Length of time it takes to become naturalised must be resolved, says public protector

Mkhwebane says section 5 of the Citizenship Act holds that a person can be naturalised five years after being a resident in SA, but regulation 3(2) ...
National
4 days ago

Lynne Brown’s controversial tenure in Parliament ends with her resignation

Just four days after being fired as minister of public enterprises‚ the ANC has announced that Lynne Brown has quit Parliament
National
5 days ago

TONY LEON: Land-grab support gives glimpse of Ramaphosa’s likely presidential path

President’s dangerous undertaking risks unstitching the fabric of constitutional compact he led so successfully
Opinion
11 hours ago

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Will SA’s political odd couple enter a marriage of inconvenience?

Tactical alliances between the EFF and the ANC that were not possible during the Zuma moment are now possible
Opinion
11 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Land expropriation, a reason to panic

The ANC is being rushed into taking radical steps because it keeps getting outmanoeuvred by the EFF
Opinion
1 day ago

