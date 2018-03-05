EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Did Dan Mantsha leave Denel to avoid a fight with Pravin Gordhan?

Opinion / Columnists

05 March 2018 - 12:23 Wilson Johwa
A mechanic works on an Oryx helicopter engine in a workshop hangar on the Denel Aviation site in Boksburg, Johannesburg. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Denel chairman Dan Mantsha has left the arms manufacturer, clearly to avoid an inevitable fight with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with whom he clashed over the ill-fated Denel Asia.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has issued a scathing indictment on Eskom, saying the utility’s continued increase in tariffs has caused lower electricity consumption, leading to a vicious cycle in which the utility has been trying to recover the same costs from a shrinking customer base, prompting further demands for tariff increases.

Yunus Carrim’s removal as minister of communications appears to have been linked to his position on set-top boxes that did not favour MultiChoice.

While South Africans tend to direct their negative stereotypes against Nigerian citizens, Nigerians tend to direct their wrath against South African companies, says Adekeye Adebayo, commenting on the relationship between SA and Nigeria.

The Liberty turnaround will involve the simplification of Liberty’s product set, cost cutting and increased automation.

High-profile board additions at embattled retailer Steinhoff have not made much difference.

A case of mixing up the profit motive

Under the combined leadership of Pravin Gordhan, Nhlanhla Nene and Malusi Gigaba, the Treasury has consistently rewarded SAA for losing money, writes ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

Failure to pilot properly means SOEs have very little runway left

Private-sector and individual taxpayers have shouldered state entities’ risks and debts, writes Simon Mantell
Opinion
3 days ago

Eskom, other ailing SOEs, need new business models

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s determination to drive tough changes is the reason for hope in ailing SOEs, writes Adam Craker
Opinion
11 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: How do you solve a problem like Eskom?

Eskom’s debt to equity ratio is still way over the level that would make private sector lenders comfortable to lend to it
Opinion
12 days ago

THE STEINHOFF FILES: Inside SA's biggest corporate meltdown

All the latest stories on the drama surrounding one of SA's largest companies as regulators close in
Companies
2 months ago

