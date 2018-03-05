BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Did Dan Mantsha leave Denel to avoid a fight with Pravin Gordhan?
Nersa is scathing in its attack on Eskom’s tariff increases and there appears to be a link between Yunus Carrim’s removal as communications minister and his stance on set-top boxes
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Denel chairman Dan Mantsha has left the arms manufacturer, clearly to avoid an inevitable fight with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with whom he clashed over the ill-fated Denel Asia.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has issued a scathing indictment on Eskom, saying the utility’s continued increase in tariffs has caused lower electricity consumption, leading to a vicious cycle in which the utility has been trying to recover the same costs from a shrinking customer base, prompting further demands for tariff increases.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Yunus Carrim’s removal as minister of communications appears to have been linked to his position on set-top boxes that did not favour MultiChoice.
While South Africans tend to direct their negative stereotypes against Nigerian citizens, Nigerians tend to direct their wrath against South African companies, says Adekeye Adebayo, commenting on the relationship between SA and Nigeria.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Liberty turnaround will involve the simplification of Liberty’s product set, cost cutting and increased automation.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
the russians you were worried about vs the russians you actually should have been worried about pic.twitter.com/lezRpGoVJc— zak (@zakareeee) March 4, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.