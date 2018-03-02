Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Is SA’s foreign policy to get an extreme makeover with Ramaphosa as stylist?

02 March 2018 - 13:38 Wilson Johwa and Margaret Harris
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

It’s definitely what the colonel ordered. The chicken has arrived but now KFC outlets in the UK are facing a shortage of gravy.

Don’t blame us for the rates crisis, says Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, arguing that valuation is a legislated process that takes place every four years.

There are fresh transformation rumblings at UCT. A battle to replace vice-chancellor Max Price is underway, ahead of his retirement in June.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Diana Games argues that Jacob Zuma’s moral laxity and greed overflowed into relationships with key players in the Brics bloc, undermining the broader benefits of its membership. Now, President Cyril Ramaphosa has the opportunity to remake SA’s foreign policy.

This is what SA can learn from Kenya’s education focus. Years after Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta’s tenure, the self-help ethos known as "harambee" that he championed as the pathway to development, has endured.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Ascendis Health changes tack and hints at hiving off non-strategic brands and assets.

There is a buyer in the wings should the troubled Gupta-owned Optimum mine be put up for sale.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa — also known as ED — has just completed his first 100 days in office, having replaced Robert Mugabe following a "soft" coup.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.