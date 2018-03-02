EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Is SA’s foreign policy to get an extreme makeover with Ramaphosa as stylist?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
It’s definitely what the colonel ordered. The chicken has arrived but now KFC outlets in the UK are facing a shortage of gravy.
Don’t blame us for the rates crisis, says Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, arguing that valuation is a legislated process that takes place every four years.
There are fresh transformation rumblings at UCT. A battle to replace vice-chancellor Max Price is underway, ahead of his retirement in June.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Diana Games argues that Jacob Zuma’s moral laxity and greed overflowed into relationships with key players in the Brics bloc, undermining the broader benefits of its membership. Now, President Cyril Ramaphosa has the opportunity to remake SA’s foreign policy.
This is what SA can learn from Kenya’s education focus. Years after Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta’s tenure, the self-help ethos known as "harambee" that he championed as the pathway to development, has endured.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Ascendis Health changes tack and hints at hiving off non-strategic brands and assets.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa — also known as ED — has just completed his first 100 days in office, having replaced Robert Mugabe following a "soft" coup.
We removed a fridge ( Mugabe) and put a cooler box ( Mnangangwa) says this woman on ED's 100 day plan #Asakhe pic.twitter.com/tqfyfUfBVY— Zenzele (@zenzele) March 1, 2018
