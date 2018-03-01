Opinion / Columnists

News Leader

WATCH: VAT is not the problem, other taxes are, says Sapo’s Mark Barnes

01 March 2018 - 08:08 Business Day TV
South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Last week, former deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi stated that “of all the devils, value added tax [VAT] is the better as far as tax is concerned”.

VAT is probably the easiest way to net cash from a pliant populace. Of course, last week’s decision to increase the rate by one percentage point has been met with outrage and threats of mass action.

Not everyone thinks its bad. South African Post Office CEO and Business Day columnist Mark Barnes believes it is the only tax we pay.

Barnes spoke to Business Day TV about adjusting value added taxes and eliminating other taxes.

The South African Post Office CEO talks to Business Day TV about adjusting value added taxes and eliminating other taxes

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.