WATCH: VAT is not the problem, other taxes are, says Sapo’s Mark Barnes

Last week, former deputy finance minister Sfiso Buthelezi stated that “of all the devils, value added tax [VAT] is the better as far as tax is concerned”.

VAT is probably the easiest way to net cash from a pliant populace. Of course, last week’s decision to increase the rate by one percentage point has been met with outrage and threats of mass action.

Not everyone thinks its bad. South African Post Office CEO and Business Day columnist Mark Barnes believes it is the only tax we pay.

Barnes spoke to Business Day TV about adjusting value added taxes and eliminating other taxes.