EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brown may be gone but her meddlesome legacy lives on

01 March 2018 - 14:32 Wilson Johwa
Lynne Brown. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Lynne Brown may have resigned as an ANC MP, but her legacy will live on. The former public enterprises minister is accused of even more meddling at Eskom.

Lynne Brown intervened to stop Matshela Koko from being suspended

Masango, the suspended head of group capital at Eskom, says his suspension came after he raised concern about ‘sham’ disciplinary proceedings against ...
National
1 day ago

The EFF’s public health campaign might help KwaZulu-Natal pay attention to its woeful neglect of cancer patients.

EFF puts Addington Hospital on notice over ‘shoddy’ service

The EFF gives the provincial hospital’s management two weeks’ notice to respond to a list of demands that includes equipment for the ...
National
23 hours ago

Rob Rose says it’s no real surprise that McKinsey’s debacle in SA has became an MBA discussion point

ROB ROSE: McKinsey’s bitter tonic

By some estimates, the consulting firm could lose more than half its revenue in this country
Opinion
12 hours ago

Delta Air Lines and Hertz are among the growing list of companies severing ties with the US’s National Rifle Association, as the gun control lobby gains ground.

Gun-control activists take aim at Amazon's Jeff Bezos

The online retailer, along with Apple, Roku and other video streaming services, is facing pressure from customers protesting against any corporate ...
Companies
11 hours ago

Higher dividend despite significant separation costs, as Barclays Africa makes way for Absa branding.

Barclays Africa to become Absa, again

The bank reported a small growth in income, but rising head office costs and a ‘Barclays separation’ charge caused its overall headline earnings to ...
Companies
8 hours ago

Ab InBev has already recovered $2.1bn of the total $3.2bn that the group expected to save by acquiring SAB.

SAB tie-up exceeds AB InBev’s expectations

Brewer says its beer volumes enjoyed double-digit growth in most of the countries in which it operates, including Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia
Companies
7 hours ago

