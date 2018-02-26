EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Shiva Uranium in trouble. What now for the Gupta empire?
26 February 2018 - 13:03
What are chances of the Gupta business empire saving itself? It’s not looking so good. Shiva Uranium is the latest to fail to pay staff salaries
Patricia de Lille is now a lame duck mayor: she can’t attend DA caucus meetings and is unable to push through decisions
Stuart Theobold says with the Gupta-owned Optimum mine now in business rescue, the question is what to do with it. Thousands of jobs and security of supply to Hendrina power station depend on it, hence Eskom is a major role-player in a solution. But there are other options.
RCL’s poultry division has returned to profitability but the star performer is its grocery division.
Zuma once again making contact from his parallel universe! pic.twitter.com/98efi9FyoT— Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) February 25, 2018
