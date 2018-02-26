Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Shiva Uranium in trouble. What now for the Gupta empire?

26 February 2018 - 13:03 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

What are chances of the Gupta business empire saving itself? It’s not looking so good. Shiva Uranium is the latest to fail to pay staff salaries

Patricia de Lille is now a lame duck mayor: she can’t attend DA caucus meetings and is unable to push through decisions

DA wants De Lille to quit voluntarily

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille has now been effectively stripped of all of her powers as mayor
Politics
6 hours ago

Lungile Pepeta says there is a lot that SA can learn from the Cuban medical system.

How Cuba’s medical model could transform South Africa's

System produces comprehensively trained doctors who can practise both in cities and deep rural areas, writes Lungile Pepeta
Opinion
8 hours ago

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Stuart Theobold says with the Gupta-owned Optimum mine now in business rescue, the question is what to do with it. Thousands of jobs and security of supply to Hendrina power station depend on it, hence Eskom is a major role-player in a solution. But there are other options.

STUART THEOBALD: Guptas’ stewardship has left Optimum coal mine in dire straits, but there could yet be a glimmer of hope

Thousands of jobs and security of supply to Hendrina power station depend on what happens next at Optimum
Opinion
8 hours ago

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

RCL’s poultry division has returned to profitability but the star performer is its grocery division.

More focus on dog food and less on sugar does the trick for RCL Foods

The group says the prospects for its sugar division have improved thanks to the drought abating and the government heeding the industry’s calls for ...
Companies
5 hours ago

Bidvest posts strong results despite underperformance by its automotive unit.

Diverse portfolio lifts Bidvest’s performance

The group’s services, freight, and office and print divisions were the standout performers, but the automotive division disappointed
Companies
4 hours ago

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: How the Guptas were squeezed out ...
Opinion
2.
As tax hikes loom, here is a look at all the ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Guptas’ stewardship has left ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Rough times with the Zumas
Opinion / Food for Thought

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.