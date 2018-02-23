Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Where did the so-called report Zuma used to fire Gordhan come from?

Anthony Butler says the DA may feel compelled to move right and the EFF left, and Resilient’s share price hit a three-and-a-half-year low

23 February 2018
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN/THULI DLAMINI
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN/THULI DLAMINI

Where did then president Jacob Zuma get the "intelligence" report he used as an excuse to fire Pravin Gordhan? David Mahlobo, state security minister at the time, claimed the report did not come from his department.

Probe into Zuma ‘intelligence report’ continues

Office of the inspector-general says changes in government will not affect the investigation
Atul Gupta’s opposition to the state’s attempt to recoup R10m he got via the Estina dairy scandal was "somewhat bewildering", and he had failed to lay the relevant facts before the court, including providing necessary supporting evidence, Asset Forfeiture Unit head Knorx Molelle said.

NPA says it has proof that Atul Gupta got the cream

Prosecutors say they have bank statements that prove that Atul Gupta benefitted from the proceeds of crime in Vrede Dairy Farm project
To sidestep Cyril Ramaphosa "smiling warmly, in the manner of an affectionate crocodile", the DA may feel compelled to move right and the EFF left, writes Anthony Butler.

ANTHONY BUTLER: DA and EFF easy meat for crocodile Cyril

Smiling  in the manner of an affectionate crocodile Ramaphosa will draw in and overpower  the DA and EFF
The history of land expropriation under apartheid has left a sore wound in our society, which certainly needs to be healed. However, the enduring principle of compensation in contemporary economics serves as an important reference point, writes Johann Kirsten and Wandile Sihlobo.

Land seizures are complex, costly and unwise — just ask Zimbabwe

Someone, somewhere, pays the price for expropriation without compensation — often it is the entire country, write Johann Kirsten and Wandile ...
The Resilient share price hit a three-and-a-half-year low on Thursday afternoon after an announcement that management was looking closely at the valuations underpinning the company’s controversial relationship with its broad-based black economic empowerment partner, Siyakha Education Trust.

Resilient, Fortress plunge on BEE entity

Resilient share price falls after its cautionary regarding the company’s controversial relationship with Siyakha Education Trust
Anglo American has changed almost beyond recognition since a restructuring and sales programme was started in 2013 to address enormous debt, with the company posting its highest dividend in a decade on Thursday, and slashing debt.

Anglo American reaps restructuring benefits

The producer posts its highest dividend in a decade, with operating profit up to $5.5bn from $1.7bn in 2016
The US is about to break the 10-million barrels of crude oil a day production barrier.

