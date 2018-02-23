EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Where did the so-called report Zuma used to fire Gordhan come from?
Where did then president Jacob Zuma get the "intelligence" report he used as an excuse to fire Pravin Gordhan? David Mahlobo, state security minister at the time, claimed the report did not come from his department.
Atul Gupta’s opposition to the state’s attempt to recoup R10m he got via the Estina dairy scandal was "somewhat bewildering", and he had failed to lay the relevant facts before the court, including providing necessary supporting evidence, Asset Forfeiture Unit head Knorx Molelle said.
To sidestep Cyril Ramaphosa "smiling warmly, in the manner of an affectionate crocodile", the DA may feel compelled to move right and the EFF left, writes Anthony Butler.
The history of land expropriation under apartheid has left a sore wound in our society, which certainly needs to be healed. However, the enduring principle of compensation in contemporary economics serves as an important reference point, writes Johann Kirsten and Wandile Sihlobo.
The Resilient share price hit a three-and-a-half-year low on Thursday afternoon after an announcement that management was looking closely at the valuations underpinning the company’s controversial relationship with its broad-based black economic empowerment partner, Siyakha Education Trust.
Anglo American has changed almost beyond recognition since a restructuring and sales programme was started in 2013 to address enormous debt, with the company posting its highest dividend in a decade on Thursday, and slashing debt.
South Africans will rush to a cinema dressed in African traditional clothing in support of a fictional movie but will be nowhere to be found when Inxeba which speaks of their African reality is silently removed from cinema. We are a weird bunch, a bunch of hypocrites.— Bra Nape (@Nape_MM) February 21, 2018
The US is about to break the 10-million barrels of crude oil a day production barrier.
