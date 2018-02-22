EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Zuma’s shadow looms large over the budget
Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide for Mosebenzi Zwane and a VAT increase is not what SA’s retailers need right now
Jacob Zuma’s shadow looms large over the budget. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the former president was under "a lot of pressure" when he announced costly concession for university students.
Nowhere to hide for Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who is now being dragged to Parliament to face up to his role in state capture.
The VAT increase will put a damper on retailers just when the economy would relish an expansionary budget. But the positive side of the VAT is that there is now at least a racing chance that SA might escape a full downgrade by ratings agencies.
Simon Barber argues that rearranging the deckchairs is tempting for politicians who want to be seen to be doing something. But the temptation must be resisted by those — Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly one of them — who want to get real stuff done.
Easy ways to avoid paying taxes are to not work, not save, not drink, not drive, not profit and not spend.— Michael Jordaan (@MichaelJordaan) February 21, 2018
