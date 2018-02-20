EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: VAT is expected to rise, but the increase needs to be made more politically palatable
There’s not KFC in much of the UK, and the glitch was unintended. Apparently a change of delivery partner led to an unanticipated shortage of chickens, affecting hundreds of outlets across the country.
China’s biggest manufacturer of the donkey hide extract, Dong’e E’jiao, also known as Deej, has invested in breeding bases across three northern Chinese provinces, using artificial insemination and extra-large donkeys whose skins are twice as large as ordinary varieties.
Given the R50bn revenue, it is widely expected that on Wednesday the finance minister will raise VAT by a percentage point, yielding about R22bn.
One of the reasons for the poor quality of the country’s vocational training is that teachers in TVET colleges lack practical knowledge, and subjects and technologies taught are often outdated, argue Hang Ho and Mark Keese.
Share repurchases might be useful for companies that are cash rich and in a dying industry, but Telkom isn’t cash rich and it’s not in a dying industry.
Meanwhile, Telkom subsidiary BCX is betting on Internet of Things opportunities in the agriculture sector and is running pilot projects on five farms across SA.
The most sober human being following Morgan Tsvangirai's death is Elizabeth his wife. Those who were talking about morals, here is Elizabeth. Thank you for being orderly and humane. No singe confusion from this lady!— Dr.Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) February 19, 2018
