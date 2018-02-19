Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How long will Patricia de Lille govern on an opposition mandate?

Black Panther shatters myths at the ticket office and shareholder activist Theo Botha questions efficacy of King codes in wake of Steinhoff disaster

19 February 2018 - 11:57 Wilson Johwa
Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The movie Black Panther, which has also opened in SA, shattered a myth about the viability of movies rooted in black culture. Success in China, the world’s fastest-growing movie market, would be particularly sweet.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, having been elected on a DA ticket, is in effect governing on an opposition mandate — which slows decision-making and risks the city being placed under administration.

Where was King IV when Steinhoff directors fell short? Shareholder activist Theo Botha says the codes are poor on the tenure of board members as well as cross-directorships and on remuneration policy.

Cyril Ramaphosa needs to take managerial control of the government through his office and get it working as it is supposed to.

Joint CEOs at Investec: The financial services group could have been bolder and made a true generational leap to a new CEO in his or her mid-40s. In only a few years the new CEOs will be eligible for the state pension, argues Stephen Cranston.

Amplats back to its giving ways.

