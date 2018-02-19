EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How long will Patricia de Lille govern on an opposition mandate?

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

The movie Black Panther, which has also opened in SA, shattered a myth about the viability of movies rooted in black culture. Success in China, the world’s fastest-growing movie market, would be particularly sweet.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, having been elected on a DA ticket, is in effect governing on an opposition mandate — which slows decision-making and risks the city being placed under administration.