EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ramaphosa’s genius was in letting Zuma show his true colours — on TV

16 February 2018 - 11:43 Wilson Johwa
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS

Lord Peter Hain offers some advice to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Here are five things that President Cyril Ramaphosa must do to fix SA.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s masterstroke was to allow Jacob Zuma to show his true colours in a rambling interview on state TV to the nation. Everyone was given a taste of what Ramaphosa has had to deal with.

The Financial Times unpacks Jacob Zuma’s ruinous legacy.

Despite SA’s new leadership, South32 is looking for a new ownership structure for its coal business ahead of a possible JSE listing.

Capfin, a lender to Steinhoff subsidiaries, is alleged to have provided unsecured finance in a reckless manner in contravention of the National Credit Act.

