EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ramaphosa’s genius was in letting Zuma show his true colours — on TV
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Lord Peter Hain offers some advice to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Cyril Ramaphosa’s masterstroke was to allow Jacob Zuma to show his true colours in a rambling interview on state TV to the nation. Everyone was given a taste of what Ramaphosa has had to deal with.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Despite SA’s new leadership, South32 is looking for a new ownership structure for its coal business ahead of a possible JSE listing.
Capfin, a lender to Steinhoff subsidiaries, is alleged to have provided unsecured finance in a reckless manner in contravention of the National Credit Act.
Nkoana Mashabane arranged the safe exit of Grace Mugabe and Al-Bashir. Maybe she can tell us where Ajay Gupta is. Malusi Gigaba arranged his expedited citizenship. Maybe he too can assist us with the whereabouts of his friend.— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) February 16, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.