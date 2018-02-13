EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Pointless Public Protector’s report sheds no light on Vrede dairy farm debacle
The EFF calls itself stable and united, but the figures don’t lie: over the past 45 months, an EFF MP has resigned or been expelled every 2.3 months
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
It was a bit of a damp squib. Protestors targeting Western Cape premier Helen Zille’s spring water leave empty handed when the slow-running tap produced a small amount of yellow water.
The Bank of Baroda heads for the hills ahead of near-certain summons to the state of capture enquiry. Who’s next?
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The Public Protector’s feedback on the Vrede Dairy scandal: if ever there was a report that stated the obvious, this is it.
Gareth van Onselen says 61% of EFF MPs in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces have resigned or been expelled from the party since 2014. Every 2.3 months, for 45 months, an EFF MP has resigned or been expelled. That is the very definition of instability.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Christo Wiese’s Steinhoff share sale was at the behest of lenders.
Taste Holdings would not be drawn on why CEO Carl Gonzaga stepped down. But the move came as part of a series of shake-ups implemented by major shareholder Riskowitz Value Fund.
Ace Magashule and Jesse Duarte sent to tell Zuma he’s recalled? On the bright side they can all agree to pick their kids up from the Guptas’ house when they’re done.— #PuppetGuy, book @computicket JHB, @webtickets CT (@chestermissing) February 13, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.