EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Link to Trillian spells end for Regiments Capital

Tim Cohen pays tribute to brave Free State auditor Moses Chaka, and John Mitchell eyed for Springbok coach job down the line

12 February 2018 - 12:44 Wilson Johwa
Regiments Capital directors Litha Nyonyha and Nivan Pillay accuse a former colleague of luring away state business. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Regiments Capital directors Litha Nyonyha and Nivan Pillay accuse a former colleague of luring away state business. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Fare thee well, as another company — Regiments Capital — is brought down by a link to the Guptas. All it took was a partnership with McKinsey on a tainted contract.

Bomb fright in London leads to the closure of London City airport — but it’s actually a Second World War military device.

Tim Cohen pays tribute to Moses Chaka, an auditor in the Free State agriculture department, who died after being dragged behind a bakkie.

If John Mitchell does what is expected of him at the Blue Bulls over the next two Super Rugby seasons, he could well set himself up for the job of Springboks coach.

A new agribusiness entity is set to emerge from the merger of Overberg Agri and Acorn. Independent experts value Overberg Agri at R2.1bn-R2.3bn and Acorn Agri at R2.2bn-R2.35bn.

Focus on Resilient Group as "damning" report circulates.

