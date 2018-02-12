EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Link to Trillian spells end for Regiments Capital
Tim Cohen pays tribute to brave Free State auditor Moses Chaka, and John Mitchell eyed for Springbok coach job down the line
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Fare thee well, as another company — Regiments Capital — is brought down by a link to the Guptas. All it took was a partnership with McKinsey on a tainted contract.
Bomb fright in London leads to the closure of London City airport — but it’s actually a Second World War military device.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Tim Cohen pays tribute to Moses Chaka, an auditor in the Free State agriculture department, who died after being dragged behind a bakkie.
If John Mitchell does what is expected of him at the Blue Bulls over the next two Super Rugby seasons, he could well set himself up for the job of Springboks coach.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
A new agribusiness entity is set to emerge from the merger of Overberg Agri and Acorn. Independent experts value Overberg Agri at R2.1bn-R2.3bn and Acorn Agri at R2.2bn-R2.35bn.
Barrack letting his Hussein out pic.twitter.com/0L00S4swbv— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 10, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.