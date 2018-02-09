Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A Samsung for you, and you, but not you, Iranian Olympians

09 February 2018 - 11:39 Wilson Johwa and Margaret Harris
The Samsung logo on its office building in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS

Police officers in China wear sunglasses fitted with facial-recognition technology to help catch criminals.

Every team gets top-of-the-range Samsung phones at the Winter Olympics, but not the Iranian team. So Tehran is seething mad.

Tim Cohen unpacks Bill Gates’s fight against malaria

Belated as they may be, signs of openness at the Public Investment Corporation are a good thing.

While apparel sales are struggling overall, the sneaker market is thriving thanks to robust and enduring demand for limited-edition shoes and fashion sneakers. Its also a category that Amazon.com has not devoured yet.

There are questions about the appropriateness of Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter’s R7.2m retention payment, when shareholders have not received a dividend for the past two years and the share price has been on a downward trajectory since 2014.

Astral is making strong gains in the higher-margin quick service restaurant market, and is "almost the sole supplier" to fast-food conglomerate Famous Brands.

