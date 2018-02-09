EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A Samsung for you, and you, but not you, Iranian Olympians
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Police officers in China wear sunglasses fitted with facial-recognition technology to help catch criminals.
Every team gets top-of-the-range Samsung phones at the Winter Olympics, but not the Iranian team. So Tehran is seething mad.
While apparel sales are struggling overall, the sneaker market is thriving thanks to robust and enduring demand for limited-edition shoes and fashion sneakers. Its also a category that Amazon.com has not devoured yet.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
There are questions about the appropriateness of Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter’s R7.2m retention payment, when shareholders have not received a dividend for the past two years and the share price has been on a downward trajectory since 2014.
Astral is making strong gains in the higher-margin quick service restaurant market, and is "almost the sole supplier" to fast-food conglomerate Famous Brands.
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (8 February 2018) on Day Zero #ZumaExit @SAPresident - https://t.co/ZTOXZEXqbd pic.twitter.com/mfZpVlhTJ5— Zapiro (@zapiro) February 9, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.