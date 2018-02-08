EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Drought? What drought, Cape Town’s tourists might ask
City of Joburg to offer security guards more security, and whoever presents the Sona should start by apologising to the country
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Cape Town moves to protect tourists from water restrictions. Tourism is a major employer in the city, accounting for 300,000 jobs.
Johannesburg is looking to give security guards a better deal. Until now, the city has outsourced its security services through more than 150 contracts with service providers.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Lumkile Mondi says when SA’s new president finally presents his state of the nation address, a good start would be an apology on the part of the government for not taking action when Jacob Zuma lied about Nkandla, and the reluctance to vote him out in the various votes of no confidence.
Rob Rose takes a look at movements in the stock of the four Resilient companies — Resilient, Nepi Rockcastle, Fortress and Greenbay.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets Tsogo Sun moves to safeguard water supplies for Cape Town hotels.
I agree with Bonang Mohale. This business of appointing two CEO's - one black, one white - must stop. Either Mr Titi can do the job in which case appoint him, or he cannot in which case do not. Do not insult him with this paternalistic joint nonsense. #Investec— Karin Richards (@Richards_Karin) February 6, 2018
